NEW YORK - South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong is calling on the U.S. government to detail more specific incentives it might offer North Korea in face-to-face negotiations, warning the Biden administration that Pyongyang is using the long-stalled talks to improve its missile and nuclear capabilities.
"If we let the status quo continue, it will lead to the strengthening of North Korean missile capabilities," Chung said during an interview at the South Korean mission to the United Nations in New York. "We are very concerned about it."
Chung's remarks came on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly last week, where North Korea's top diplomat accused the Biden administration of hostility and demanded that it end military exercises with South Korea.
Days later, North Korea hailed the testing of a "hypersonic missile" and an anti-aircraft missile, its third and fourth round of launches in September.
Negotiations aimed at ending North Korea's nuclear program have been frozen since February 2019. The Biden administration has said it will meet with North Korean officials anytime, anywhere, without preconditions, to discuss denuclearization. Pyongyang insists on the lifting of U.S. sanctions while claiming the right to develop its nuclear weapons program, which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un considers a deterrent to U.S. aggression.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has tied his legacy to improving relations with North Korea. But with only one year left in his tenure and little progress to show on a denuclearization deal, his desire to resume talks between Washington and Pyongyang has become more acute.
Chung said the two main impediments to talks was "distrust" between the two sides and North Korea's self-imposed isolation as it tries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"Distrust cannot be overcome with a single stroke," he said. He recommended that the Biden administration spell out the "concrete things" it can offer North Korea at the negotiating table, such as a declaration that would formally bring an end to the 1950-1953 Korean War, which concluded with a cease-fire rather than a peace deal.
A senior U.S. official rejected the idea that the Biden administration has not offered specifics to the North Koreans, blaming the stalemate on Pyongyang's lack of response to U.S. overtures.
"We are seeking serious and sustained diplomacy with the DPRK and are prepared to meet without preconditions," said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss diplomatic efforts. "In our outreach we have made specific proposals for discussion with the DPRK but have not received a response."
Analysts worry that North Korea may be attempting to substitute direct talks for a high-level summit, which did not produce results during President Donald Trump's three meetings with Kim.
"It will be very problematic if North Korean negotiators are not allowed to discuss the nuclear issue with President Biden's envoy, Sung Kim, as was the case during the Trump years," said Duyeon Kim, a Korea expert at the Center for a New American Security.
In an effort to improve the atmosphere for talks, Moon pushed for an end-of-war declaration during his speech last week at the U.N. General Assembly. But the offer was rebuffed by Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader's powerful sister, who said the proposal was an "interesting and an admirable idea" but premature.
Critics of Moon have said his pursuit of better relations with North Korea is naive. They say the North only pursues dialogue in the hopes of sanctions relief and has never been serious about denuclearization.
"Moon Jae-in's government should not try to rush for an outcome that they can use for the upcoming election," Lee Jun-seok, the chairman of South Korea's opposition People Power Party, said in an interview. "We now know that even with the two inter-Korean summits [between Moon and Kim], nothing really changed during the Moon Jae-in administration, so we believe that another inter-Korean summit or an end-of-war declaration is unlikely to bring any change in inter-Korean relations."
Meanwhile, questions remain about what North Korea claims was its first-ever hypersonic missile launch. One person close to the South Korean government said Seoul is still analyzing the trajectory of the missile but thinks it is an extension of existing missiles such as Hwasung 7 and Hwasung 9, which use liquid fuel.
U.S. defense officials have also yet to reach any conclusions about Tuesday's launch.
"We are assessing the specific nature of the recent launch event," said a U.S. defense official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security matters. "We take any new capability seriously, and as we've said, we condemn any illicit missile launches, which are destabilizing to the region and to the international community."
Despite the tactical differences, Chung praised the Biden administration's thorough consultations and said frequent meetings with Blinken has meant the two allies remain in sync.
"We have been very frank with each other and we are completely on the same page," Chung said.