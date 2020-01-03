NKorea's Kim revives threat against US

Kim Jong Un declared he was no longer bound by his pledge to halt major missile tests and would soon debut a "new strategic weapon," adding to President Donald Trump's foreign policy concerns in a politically charged election year.
The North Korean leader told a gathering of party officials in Pyongyang that U.S. actions left him no choice but to reconsider commitments that underpinned three unprecedented meetings with Trump over the past 18 months, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday. Kim called for "shocking actual action" to make the U.S. "pay for the pains" suffered by North Korea under the Washington-led sanctions regime, KCNA said.
"The world will witness a new strategic weapon to be possessed by the DPRK in the near future," Kim said, referring to the country's formal name. The speech came during an unusual four-day party meeting and appeared to replace the televised address Kim has delivered every New Year's Day since 2013.
Trump's immediate reaction was muted, with the president repeating his past assertion that Kim had agreed to denuclearize. "We're going to find out, but I think he's a man of his word," Trump told reporters in Florida.
Former national security adviser John Bolton said in a tweet on Wednesday that the U.S. should "fully resume" military exercises with South Korea in response to Kim's threat. "Hold congressional hearings on whether U.S. troops are truly ready to 'fight tonight,'" he said.
Kim's threats were broadly in line with expectations that he would attempt to ratchet up pressure on Trump after North Korea's year-end deadline passed without a breakthrough in nuclear talks. Kim is seeking sanctions relief and security guarantees that the Trump administration has so far refused to provide without a disarmament commitment from Pyongyang.
Major weapons tests would renew the threat of war on the Korean Peninsula and undermine Trump's efforts to tout his diplomatic outreach with Kim as he seeks reelection. While North Korea fired off a record number of ballistic missiles in 2019, it has refrained from testing nuclear bombs and intercontinental ballistic missiles that could deliver them to the U.S. for more than two years.