North Korea's latest missile test appeared to have "failed" shortly after launch, South Korea's military said, with the incident coming days after reports indicated that Kim Jong Un's regime was preparing to fire its first ICBM since 2017.
The unidentified projectile appeared to have been launched at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from an area near Pyongyang's international airport, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The rocket seems to have exploded before reaching an altitude of 12 miles, the Yonhap News Agency reported separately, citing an unidentified South Korean military official.
The rocket was launched from the same area where North Korea had in recent weeks reported test-firing satellite systems, which the U.S. said were actually part of an effort to develop a new intercontinental ballistic missile. South Korean authorities were undergoing additional analysis on the specifications of the missile tested Wednesday, a senior JCS official told reporters.
Loud sounds like those of an aircraft were heard in Pyongyang at the time of the launch followed by a crash, multiple witnesses told specialist service NK News. Another witness also reported seeing reddish smoke, the outlet said.
The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command condemned the launch of what it described in a tweet as a "ballistic missile" and said it was consulting closely with South Korea, Japan and other regional allies. While North Korea is banned by United Nations resolutions from conducting any ballistic missile tests, Kim may believe he can escape further penalties with traditional backers in Moscow and Beijing united against U.S.-led sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.