Nuclear talks enter danger zone as world powers await word from Iran

The climate has turned gloomy around world powers' talks with Iran to revive a frayed nuclear accord, as a new ultraconservative Iranian president formally takes over Thursday and a crisis in Persian Gulf shipping lanes threatens to deepen.
Cleric Ebrahim Raisi will be installed after having received the blessing of his mentor, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Tuesday. Iran had put a brake on nearly three months of nuclear talks in Vienna to allow for its June presidential election and the changing of the guard, and hasn't signaled when negotiations might resume.
The talks are intended to rein in Iran's nuclear work in exchange for sanctions relief that would allow it to return to global oil markets. The delay has already put off Iran's oil comeback beyond what many traders expected.
Negotiations once believed to recommence as early as mid-August could be pushed back to September or October, Russia's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Mikhail Ulyanov, said in an interview with Moscow's Izvestia newspaper this week. The European Union's deputy foreign policy chief, Enrique Mora, will attend Raisi's installation in Tehran, and is expected to ask the new president when negotiations can resume.
U.S. and European officials have warned a prolonged delay could close the window on talks entirely. They'll be watching for Raisi's nominees for cabinet and his all-important negotiating team.
"We remain fully prepared to return to Vienna but this process cannot and will not go on indefinitely," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week in Kuwait. As if to symbolize the frustration, police barricades around the hotels that had housed the American and Iranian negotiators during the talks were removed in late July.
Back-to-back attacks on Gulf shipping lanes over the past week – including a deadly drone attack on an Israeli-managed tanker – have ratcheted up tensions even further, with the U.S., U.K. and Israel all blaming Iran and vowing to respond. Tehran has denied involvement in either incident.
Although Raisi has said he intends to resume negotiations to save the agreement, which unraveled after Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. in 2018, his presidency marks the return of a hard-line, staunchly anti-Western brand of politics to the executive branch of the Islamic Republic.
While diplomats reported they were 90% of the way toward reviving the agreement in June, there's no guarantee that negotiations won't regress based on the new personalities at the table.
"We already have an emboldened Iran," said Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday at an Aspen Security Forum event.