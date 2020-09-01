Officials attempted to secure chemicals before Beirut blast

BEIRUT — Days before the massive explosion this month at Beirut's port, there was an unusual flurry of activity around Warehouse 12, in which a stockpile of 2,750 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate had been sitting, unclaimed and unattended, for over six years.
Acting on an order from Lebanon's top judge, three workers were dispatched to fix a broken door, seal off a gaping hole in the warehouse's southern wall and ensure that all the other doors were locked tightly, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post and interviews with officials involved in the blast investigation. The work continued until the afternoon of the blast.
It apparently was the first time since the ship transporting the cargo of ammonium nitrate had docked in Beirut in 2013 that any solid steps had been taken to secure the dangerous material. But the possibility of theft – not safeguarding against an explosion – seemed to be authorities' foremost concern, according to the documents and interviews.
Instead of protecting the explosives, sealing off the warehouse may have increased the risk of disaster, leaving the ammonium nitrate trapped in a warehouse secured so tightly that when firefighters were summoned about 5:50 p.m. on the afternoon of Aug. 4, they could not gain entry to fight the blaze.
Port employees who might have had keys had gone home for the day, said Col. Nabil Khankarli, Beirut's fire chief. A video shows three firefighters desperately trying to ram open one of the locked doors as dense black smoke billows from the warehouse's narrow windows.
Inside was a toxic mix of chemicals and explosives – including kerosene, gas oil, 25 tons of fireworks, five miles of blast fuses of the kind used in mining and quarrying, and solvents used for stripping paint – that had been stored alongside the ammonium nitrate, according to Ghassan Oueidat, Lebanon's chief prosecutor. Oueidat, in his role as judge, ordered the warehouse sealed in response to a request by the country's State Security agency. He cited the official inventory that investigators have since retrieved from port servers.
At 6:08 p.m., the entire warehouse blew up, with a force so massive that it wrecked several densely populated neighborhoods, killed at least 180 people, wounded more than 6,000 and enveloped the city in a pall of grief and misery. Among the dead were 10 firefighters.