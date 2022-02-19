Officials citing US intelligence: Russia's military pullback a ruse

U.S. officials have obtained intelligence that Russia's announced military pullback from Ukraine's border was a deliberate ruse to mislead the United States and other world powers, four officials said Thursday, as President Joe Biden offered a bleak warning that the Kremlin will launch an attack "in the next several days."
The souring optimism that it would be possible to avoid conflict came just days after a flicker of hope, when Russian leaders signaled they would begin to draw down the more than 150,000 troops they have massed at Ukraine's border. That announcement was accompanied by Kremlin-produced videos of what they claimed were tanks and other heavy equipment leaving border areas by rail car. U.S. officials now believe it was an effort to mask Russia's true intentions in the region.
All four officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive intelligence.
Russian forces have continued to increase near Ukraine's frontier, officials said, and shelling escalated in eastern Ukraine, adding to increasingly gloomy attitudes in Washington and European capitals that had hoped to forestall war. Russia is continuing military exercises in Belarus, in easy reach of Ukraine's border, that intelligence officials fear could give the cover for an invasion. The exercises are due to end Sunday.
Biden told reporters at the White House that the threat of invasion remains "very high" and that Russia may be creating an excuse to do so.
"We have reason to believe that they are engaged in a false-flag operation to have an excuse to go in," Biden said. "Every indication we have is they're prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine." He added that "my sense is it will happen in the next several days."
Biden's pessimistic view coincided with fresh intelligence assessments about Russia's intentions.
Washington obtained "credible information that Russia's claims may be part of a disinformation campaign designed to mislead" the United States, said a U.S. official. Two other U.S. officials and one European official independently confirmed they were familiar with the intelligence.
When Russia made the pullback claims Tuesday, NATO leaders were initially skeptical. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he had seen no evidence of a drawdown.
Two of the U.S. officials said there was additional intelligence indicating a false flag by Russia would involve the use of a chemical agent that would immobilize civilians, then use cadavers to make it appear as though the Ukrainians had gassed and killed civilians.
U.S. officials have yet to produce much of the evidence that underlies their assertions about troop movements or false-flag operations. It would be highly unusual for intelligence officials to reveal such sources and methods. But the Biden administration has disclosed satellite imagery that shows Russian troop movements. And commercial satellite companies and independent investigators have corroborated that information from their own sources, many of which are publicly available.
Speaking at the U.N. Security Council on Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken listed dire possibilities Russia could use as pretexts for an intervention, including staging a chemical weapons attack.
A potential Russian false-flag action could include a "fabricated so-called terrorist bombing inside Russia," a fake mass grave, a staged drone attack on civilians, or a "fake, even a real, attack using chemical weapons," Blinken said.
He called on Russia to renounce any future invasion of Ukraine and send its forces back to their barracks.
"This is a moment of peril for the lives and safety of millions of people, as well as for the foundation of the United Nations charter and the rules-based international order that preserves stability worldwide." He said he has asked his Russian counterpart to meet with him in Europe next week.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin, who chaired the meeting, rejected the accusations, saying Western nations had assumed an "ostrichlike position" on Ukraine and failed to pressure Kyiv to implement 2015 peace accords that are widely seen as favorable to Russia.
He said the United States, as part of its effort to preempt what American officials said could be a punishing assault on Ukraine, had set false expectations about when Russia might launch an attack. "The announced date of the so-called invasion is behind us," he said sarcastically.
After the visit to New York, Blinken departed for Munich, where he planned to join Vice President Kamala Harris at a high-level security conclave that will focus on Russia. The Security Council meeting was called by Russia, which currently holds its rotating presidency, to discuss implementation of the 2014-2015 Minsk agreements on ending the war in eastern Ukraine.
Russia has offered little in the way of conciliation after calmer tones earlier this week. The Russian Foreign Ministry ripped into U.S. proposals to address the Kremlin's security concerns, and the State Department confirmed Thursday that Russia had expelled the second-ranking U.S. diplomat in Moscow, Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman, last week. The department decried the unusual move in a statement as "an escalatory step."
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the United States had failed to agree to security guarantees for Russia, and that "Russia will be forced to respond, including through the implementation of military-technical measures." It did not specify what those measures would be, but it denied plans for a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The State Department said late Thursday that Blinken agreed to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next week under the condition that Moscow refrains from attacking Ukraine.