Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan

'NOT A SERIOUS PLAN': Oxfam activists with "Big Heads" caricatures of U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron pretend to fight over a COVID-19 vaccine with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a protest at a beach near Falmouth, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, on Friday, June 11, 2021. Peter Nicholls/Reuters