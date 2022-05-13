RAMALLAH/TEL AVIV — Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera accused the Israeli military of murder Wednesday following the death of its reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in the northern West Bank city of Jenin during an Israeli army operation.
With many facts still unclear, Israel said it would investigate the circumstances of Abu Akleh's death, suggesting that she could have been killed by Palestinian fire.
In a strongly worded statement, Al Jazeera said: "In a blatant murder, violating international laws and norms, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated in cold blood Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Palestine, Shireen Abu Akleh."
Abu Akleh was "conducting her journalistic duty, clearly wearing a press jacket that identifies her a journalist," the statement continued.
"Al Jazeera Media Network condemns this heinous crime, which intends to only prevent the media from conducting their duty."
The US embassy in Israel confirmed that the 51-year-old, a well-known journalist in the Arab world, was also a U.S. citizen.
"We were deeply saddened to learn of the loss of American and Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh today in Jenin," an embassy spokesperson said, calling for a "swift, thorough, and transparent investigation."
Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tweeted: "We have offered the Palestinians a joint pathological investigation into the sad death of journalist Shireen Abu Aqla (sic)."
A journalist from the Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds, Ali al-Samoudi, also suffered gunshot injuries in the Jenin incident, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.
Al-Samoudi claimed that he and other journalists had been deliberately shot at by Israeli troops.
The Israeli army tweeted that soldiers had been deployed to Jenin to arrest terror suspects, and that suspects fired at the troops and threw explosive devices.
The soldiers fired back, the Israel Defense Forces said.
"The IDF is investigating the event and looking into the possibility that the journalists were hit by the Palestinian gunmen," the Israeli military said.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called the incident an "execution." The Islamist Hamas movement, which controls the Gaza Strip, condemned the killing "in the strongest terms," calling it an "assassination."
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the Palestinian accusations had no solid basis.
UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland condemned the killing and called for "an immediate and full investigation." The US and Arab League also called for an investigation.
The Arab League blamed "Israeli bullets" for the journalist's death.
Al Jazeera said that Abu Akleh, who came from East Jerusalem originally and had been working for Al Jazeera for over 20 years, was wearing a jacket clearly marked with the word "press" as she covered the raid.
Since late March, a wave of violence has seen 17 people killed in Israel. An Israeli security guard was also shot dead by Palestinians in the West Bank.
Israel's army has intensified its operations in the occupied West Bank since the wave of attacks began, especially in Jenin, which is considered a stronghold of Palestinian militants.
Also on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli soldiers had shot and killed an 18-year-old Palestinian in the West Bank near Ramallah. The ministry did not provide any further details, and Israeli authorities did not comment.
Israeli military operations in the occupied territories often lead to serious confrontations with residents.
More than 20 Palestinians have been killed since the end of March, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Several were killed in military operations, while others died while carrying out attacks and during clashes with the army.