Chinese diplomats in the U.S. face new limits on travel and meetings in the U.S., Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said, as the Trump administration moves to match Communist Party restrictions on American diplomats and impose costs for what it calls unfair treatment.
Under the new rules, senior Chinese diplomats must get approval to visit university campuses or meet with local officials, the State Department said in a statement Wednesday. Also, any Chinese-hosted cultural events outside of consular posts will need approval if the audience is larger than 50 people. And the State Department will require that diplomatic social media accounts are identified as government-controlled.
"We're simply demanding reciprocity," Pompeo told reporters, indicating that the U.S. restrictions would be lifted if China removes its requirements. "Access for our diplomats in China should be reflective of the access that Chinese diplomats in the United States have."
It's only the latest in a series of aggressive actions -- from economic sanctions to trade limits to diplomatic condemnation -- that the Trump administration has imposed on the grounds that it's pushing back against Chinese aggression and restoring balance in relations between the world's two biggest economies. Pompeo contends that China is waging a full-scale campaign of spying and intellectual property theft in the U.S.
"Now it went further and requested approval in advance, to further restrict Chinese diplomats nonofficial and social contacts with U.S. local officials, these requirements are totally contrary to international law, basic norms of international relations and consular convention. They are illegal, illegitimate and unreasonable. It shows the anti-China forces have lost their rationality and self-confidence and are suffering from paranoia against China."
China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday vowed to take a "legitimate and necessary response" depending on the developing situation, without providing any specifics.