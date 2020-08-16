The United States suffered an embarrassing defeat at the United Nations on Friday when the Security Council refused to go along with a U.S. proposal to extend an arms embargo against Iran that is due to expire in two months.
After a full 24 hours of voting conducted virtually because of COVID-19 concerns, the 15-member council rebuffed a pared-down U.S. resolution that would have indefinitely extended the embargo, which has been in place since 2007.
The vote paves the way for the embargo to be lifted on Oct. 18, as described in the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers, including the United States - a prospect Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday labeled "just nuts" and vowed the United States will not allow to transpire.
Pompeo blasted the Security Council's "failure to hold Iran accountable" in a statement sent out half an hour before the vote was announced.
"It rejected a reasonable resolution to extend the 13-year old arms embargo on Iran and paved the way for the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism to buy and sell conventional weapons without specific UN restrictions in place for the first time in over a decade," he said. "The Security Council's failure to act decisively in defense of international peace and security is inexcusable."
Pompeo predicted that the decision would sow chaos and destruction, and vowed to block Iran's arms trade despite the vote.
"The United States will never abandon our friends in the region who expected more from the Security Council," he said. "We will continue to work to ensure that the theocratic terror regime does not have the freedom to purchase and sell weapons that threaten the heart of Europe, the Middle East and beyond."
The vote was a sharp repudiation of the Trump administration's approach to Iran, the target of a "maximum pressure campaign" of sanctions that has been one of its signature foreign policies.
Underscoring the breadth of the opposition to the U.S. proposal, only the Dominican Republic voted with the United States for the embargo's extension. Russia and China voted against it. Eleven members abstained, including France, Britain and Germany, the European countries that helped negotiate the 2015 deal and have struggled to salvage it.
The resolution before the Security Council was far less expansive than the initial version the United States circulated in June that spelled out a host of provisions in 35 paragraphs over seven pages. It would have authorized inspections of Iranian vessels and weapons seizures.
But that draft gained little support within the Security Council. Russia and China, both permanent members of the council, signaled their intent to use their veto to sink it.
Pompeo, while visiting Vienna where the 2015 nuclear deal was negotiated and signed, met with Rafael Grossi, director of the IAEA. Pompeo said the United States would employ "everything we can within our diplomatic tool kit" to stop Iran from buying weapons that could be deployed against Israel and other U.S. allies in the Middle East and Europe.
"We can't allow the world's biggest state sponsor of terrorism to buy and sell weapons," Pompeo said at a news conference Friday just before he met with Grossi. "I mean, that's just nuts."