LONDON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo showered Britain with praise Tuesday for taking a harder line on a "disgraceful" China, a notably warmer tone toward his hosts than he struck during a visit in January.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to congratulate the British government for its principled responses to these challenges," Pompeo told reporters. Britain announced Monday it would end an extradition treaty with Hong Kong and extend an arms embargo to the territory, and last week reversed its position toward the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.
Pompeo's January visit was far chillier. The top U.S. diplomat effectively accused the British government of jeopardizing a long-standing intelligence agreement by allowing Huawei, seen as close to the Chinese state, to be a part of Britain's 5G network.
But much has changed in half a year. Britain, like the United States, has been one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic that began in China. It finds itself increasingly at odds with Beijing on several fronts, including not only Huawei and the new national security law that tightens Beijing's grip on Hong Kong but also growing public outrage about human rights.
British leaders were a receptive audience for the secretary of state, who chastises the Chinese Communist Party almost daily and plans to give a speech Friday on "Communist China and the future of the free world."
Pompeo met privately with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and spoke to hawkish members of the governing Conservative Party at a roundtable hosted by the Henry Jackson Society, a London-based think tank that's critical of China.
He was scheduled later to meet with Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong, and Nathan Law, a pro-democracy politician from Hong Kong.