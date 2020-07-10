Poor diets cost businesses as much as $850B a year

Poor diets in developing countries are costing businesses as much as $850 billion a year in lost productivity, underlining the need for companies to play a bigger role in tackling a problem that's being compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.
Those are the findings of a study by Chatham House and Vivid Economics, the first to analyze the impact of undernutrition and obesity on business in low- and middle-income countries. Both conditions make it difficult for employees to reach their potential and lead to ill health, which leads to more sick leave.
Multinational companies need to do more to fight malnutrition, according to Chatham House. That should include policies that support breastfeeding mothers, offer regular health checks and provide nutritious and subsidized food at work, the London-based think tank said.
"Business has a significant role to play," Laura Wellesley, a senior research fellow at Chatham House, said in an interview. "Aside from productivity losses, there is a significant reputational risk for companies who have a large footprint in low- and middle-income countries and who aren't doing anything on nutrition."
Obesity on the rise
Obesity has been on the rise in poorer countries, which were already grappling with high rates of undernourishment. The pandemic has further highlighted the importance of nutrition, with studies showing that obese people are more likely to die from COVID-19. The United Nations predicts the virus could push another 10 million children into acute malnutrition.
"We can expect the pandemic to worsen the costs, because economic insecurity is so closely associated with nutrition insecurity," Wellesley said. "We can expect that more households will struggle to access nutritious diet."