Pope calls on EU to defend democracy

ATHENS, Greece – Pope Francis praised the achievements of European politics while warning against the enemies of democracy during his visit to Greece on Saturday.
"Democracy was born here," the pontiff said in Athens, after being greeted by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on the second leg of his eastern Mediterranean trip.
"From the cradle, millennia later, became a house, a great house of democratic peoples: I refer to the European Union and to the dream of peace and fraternity that it represents for many peoples," Francis said.
The head of the Catholic Church underlined Greece's central role in history in his speech, which was peppered with references to the classical authors, thinkers and scholars of antiquity such as Homer, Aristotle and Hippocrates.
"Without Athens and Greece, Europe and the world would not be what they are," Francis said. "They would be less wise and less happy."
But now it is important not to lose what has been achieved, the Catholic leader warned. One can "only note with concern that it is not only on the European continent that there is a regression in democracy."
Some societies are numbed by consumption, tired and dissatisfied with democracy. He therefore called on everyone to participate in public life and politics and to be patient.
At the same time, he said, there is skepticism about democracy because of, for example, too much bureaucracy or a certain loss of identity.
"The remedy for this does not lie in the obsessive search for popularity, in the addiction to attention, in announcing impossible promises or in agreeing to abstract ideological colonization, but in good politics," the pontiff emphasized.
The papal delegation flew out from Cyprus, where the pontiff had been visiting since Thursday and had given an impassioned speech on the consequences of migration crises.
On Sunday, Francis is scheduled to fly to a migration camp on Lesbos for a short visit.
The pontiff will spend about an hour with the refugees. Francis was already on Lesbos in 2016, at the notorious Moria camp, which burnt down in 2020.
Francis will meet migrants who crossed illegally from Turkey by boat in a temporary camp.
During his visit to Greece, Pope Francis also asked the Orthodox Archbishop Ieronymos II for forgiveness for past crimes committed by the Catholic Church.
"History has its own weight, and today I have the need to ask God and my brothers and sisters once again for forgiveness for the mistakes committed by so many Catholics," the pontiff said.
The comments will be seen by Orthodox Christians as a reference to the Fourth Crusade in 1204, in which Catholics marched toward Jerusalem and decisively weakened the Byzantine Empire.
Francis' apology was not the first on behalf of the Catholic Church. Pope John Paul II asked the archbishop of Athens for forgiveness for the first time 20 years ago, referring to the incidents of 1204.