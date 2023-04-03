Pope Francis returns to Vatican from hospital before Holy Week

ROME — Pope Francis was released from the hospital on Saturday after almost three days of treatment for bronchitis.
As the head of the Catholic Church was being driven back to the Vatican from the Gemelli University Hospital, his motorcade stopped in front of the hospital entrance. The 86-year-old got out of his car and chatted briefly with journalists.
"I'm still alive," he quipped. He announced that he would be at Mass in St. Peter's Square on Palm Sunday – putting to bed worries in the Vatican that the Pope might miss the Holy Week services and even those at Easter.
Francis praised hospital and health care staff. "In hospitals, heroism is needed and also tenderness with the sick," the pontiff told journalists.
"As sick people, we are all cranky," he added, adding that "crankiness is part of illness." Francis said he admired the people who worked in hospitals.
The pope said he had starting feel unwell on Wednesday. This resulted in him being admitted to the hospital, where he stayed in a special papal apartment.
He added that he had not been afraid during his days spent in the hospital.
During his time in the hospital, the pope visited patients in the children's cancer ward and also baptized a newborn.
After speaking to reporters outside the Gemelli clinic on Saturday, the Pope turned to a weeping woman. A member of the staff whispered to him that her 5-year-old daughter Angelica had died during the night.
Francis took the woman in his arms and stroked her head. Together with her and her partner, he then said a prayer and blessed them both. "Courage!" he said, as shown in videos released of the moment.
During his brief stop on the street, he also signed the cast of a boy who had broken his right arm playing soccer.
On returning to the Vatican, his small white car stopped again and the pope gave away large chocolate eggs to police officers and security guards.
The Holy See said the pope intends to preside over Good Friday Mass, Easter Vigil or Easter Sunday Mass on St. Peter's Square during the upcoming week. Catholic cardinals are expected to lead the services from the altar, however, as Francis' knee condition makes it difficult for the pope to walk or stand for extended periods of time.
On Maundy Thursday, the pope plans to visit a juvenile prison in Rome to celebrate with the inmates and perform the traditional rite of washing their feet.