President Biden to meet with Saudis he once called pariahs

BIDEN: President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an event to celebrate the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Calling the new law "the most significant gun violence reduction legislation in the last 30 years," the White House invited lawmakers, gun violence victims and other supporters to the White House to commemorate its passage. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images