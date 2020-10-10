WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's promise to abruptly pull all U.S. troops from Afghanistan generated confusion Thursday as the Pentagon indicated that it had received no orders to alter plans for a conditions-based withdrawal and Afghan negotiators voiced concern that a hasty exit would intensify challenges to peace talks.
The president's suggestion on Twitter that thousands of troops would depart within less than three months injected a new element of uncertainty into efforts by diplomats and military officials to usher nascent peace negotiations toward a potential settlement ending the nearly two-decade conflict.
"We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!" he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday evening.
It was not immediately clear whether the president's pronouncement signaled a lasting change in policy or constituted an appeal to voters weeks before the Nov. 3 election. Bringing back troops from costly overseas wars has been a central element of Trump's foreign policy since before his election in 2016, and Afghanistan, the site of the United States' longest conflict, has figured chief among them.
A defense official, who like other officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment publicly, said the Pentagon has not yet received orders to accelerate the troop reduction.
Laurel Miller, a former top diplomat who now serves as director of the International Crisis Group's Asia program, said the announcement of an imminent departure was likely to undercut diplomats supporting talks between Afghan government and Taliban negotiators in Doha, Qatar, now seen as the only viable option for ending the war.
"It's very strange indeed to have the president of the United States say something out loud and then have all the rest of us wondering if it really means anything," she said.
A sudden withdrawal, she continued, "makes no sense in terms of U.S. national security or good negotiating practice. It only makes sense in a political context if you think that's a selling point to voters."
A scramble by officials to ascertain the meaning of Trump's Twitter statement is a now-familiar dynamic after four years in which the president has made unexpected foreign policy announcements related to topics including the U.S. posture toward NATO and the military presence in Syria.
In Afghanistan, such a move would represent a significant departure from a separate deal the Trump administration struck earlier this year with the Taliban, in which U.S. officials said they would remove all forces from Afghanistan by next May if the militants complied with certain conditions, including a reduction in violence and the severing of all relations with al-Qaida militants.
The Pentagon has declined to give a precise number for the current U.S. force in Afghanistan, but it is expected to hit 4,500 next month.
Afghan government officials have said they see no evidence that the Taliban has broken with al-Qaida, and the level of violence has sharply increased in the country recent months.
The Taliban applauded Trump's tweet as "a very positive step as part of the implementation of the agreement between the Islamic Emirate and the United States," according to a statement by spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid. He said the Taliban would fulfill its "commitments" under the deal.