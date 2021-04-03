'Priority measures' OK'd for Osaka as cases surge

Japan's government decided Thursday to implement emergency-level "priority measures" for Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi prefectures, where infections are spreading rapidly.
The official decision was made Thursday evening after a morning meeting of the coronavirus task force where the government proposed a plan for the measures to be implemented for one month from April 5.
At the meeting, Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of coronavirus measures, said: "We will do everything we can to prevent a resurgence of infections. We will take thorough measures to bring the situation under control."
The priority measures will likely cover Osaka City in Osaka Prefecture; Kobe, Nishinomiya, Amagasaki and Ashiya in Hyogo Prefecture; and Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture. The measures were newly established in the revised law on special measures against new strains of influenza in February.
Governors of affected prefectures will ask restaurants, bars and other establishments to shorten their business hours and close by 8 p.m. in designated areas.
Compensation of 40,000 yen per day will continue to be available for outlets that comply with requests, and the government will also establish a financial support system that takes into account the size of the business.
Under the measures, governors will be able to order businesses to shorten their hours and those that do not comply could face a fine of up to 200,000 yen.
In addition, outlets will be requested to install acrylic panels and ensure thorough ventilation. Authorities will also ramp up patrols.
As many infections have been linked to daytime karaoke, people will be asked to refrain from using such services at eating and drinking establishments.
Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said Thursday that the Olympic torch relay leg scheduled to take place in the prefectural capital on April 14 may have to be called off. The torch relay is scheduled to pass through Osaka Castle Park and near Osaka City Central Public Hall.