KYIV, Ukraine — Russia on Wednesday ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the southern city of Kherson and its immediate surroundings, redeploying its forces to the east bank of the Dnieper River, in what appeared to amount to another major setback for President Vladmir Putin's war in Ukraine.
It was unclear whether the order to pull back had been fully implemented and Ukrainian officials have said they are suspicious that any Russian retreat could be a trap.
But the announcement came at the end of another day of fresh Ukrainian advances that put Kyiv's troops within striking distance of Kherson city. In recent days, the position of Russian troops on the west bank of the river had become increasingly untenable because of repeated Ukrainian attacks on their supply lines.
The order to retreat was announced during a televised meeting between Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu and Col. Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russia's war in Ukraine, who cited the difficulty of sustaining supply routes to the troops in the Kherson city area, which depend on bridges and ferry crossings that have been heavily targeted by the Ukrainians, in recommending that the troops pull back.
The decision to withdraw "is not easy," Surovikin told the defense minister. But he added that it was necessary because "we will save the lives of our military and the combat capability of our troops."
"Proceed with the withdrawal of troops," Shoigu responded.
Kherson was the only Ukrainian regional capital that Russia had managed to occupy since the start of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. The broader Kherson region forms Putin's much coveted "land bridge" to Crimea, the peninsula that Russia invaded and illegally annexed in 2014.
Before the invasion, Russian-backed separatists had controlled the regional capitals of Luhansk and Donetsk. Putin in September declared the annexation of those regions as well as Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, in violation of international law.
If the withdrawal is implemented, Russian troops will still have a presence in the province, or oblast, of Kherson, but only on the east bank of the river. They will have ceded however the only major city they have managed to capture in the nine-month war, signaling another humiliating failure for Moscow and a fresh triumph for the Ukrainian military.
