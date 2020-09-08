MOSCOW (Deutsche Presse-Agentur) — Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered throughout Belarus on Sunday to call for longtime President Alexander Lukashenko to step down, despite security services warning that they would crack down on protests.
In Minsk alone, tens of thousands of protesters marched in the streets of the Belarusian capital in bad weather, waving the country's historic red-white-red flag and shouting "Belarus lives" as they moved through the city, observers said. Some reports placed the number of protesters at 100,000.
Many marched past the city's Palace of Independence in another part of the city, where Lukashenko is based. Some waved rainbow flags and played music. Maria Kolesnikova, an opposition politician, marched along with them.
The capital's Independence Square was completely cordoned off and police blocked the protesters' route with barricades and barbed wire. Uniformed officials stood side by side holding shields.
Videos posted online showed armored vehicles on the streets and police dragging protesters into prison transporters and police buses.
The Interior Ministry has said it was prepared to send in more personnel.
The ministry had warned people against participating in the protest, which was called by opposition forces as a "March of Unity" at Minsk's Independence Square.
Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on her fellow Belarusians not to be intimidated. "Remember, together we are strong," she said in a video message from Lithuania, where she fled to after losing to Lukashenko in the elections.
Tikhanovskaya, a 37-year-old foreign-language teacher, registered as a candidate in the election after her husband, a key Lukashenko opponent, was jailed in the run-up to the poll.