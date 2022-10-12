Putin: 'No one should have any doubts'

ATTACK: An emergency worker carries dogs as he escorts a local resident outside a partially destroyed multistory office building after several Russian strikes hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The head of the Ukrainian military said Russian forces launched at least 75 missiles at Ukraine on Monday morning, with fatal strikes targeting the capital Kyiv, and cities in the south and west. Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images