Days after a controversial vote that handed President Vladimir Putin the ability to prolong his rule up to 2036, his security service is fanning concerns about a crackdown after authorities accused a prominent former journalist of treason.
The allegations against Ivan Safronov, who regularly broke news on sensitive arms deals while working for the Kommersant newspaper, and was an aide to the head of Russia's state space agency for the past two months, are part of an escalating number of espionage cases in the past decade.
Investigators allege Safronov was recruited by Czech intelligence in 2012 and five years later provided them classified information on Russia's arms trade and other military issues that Prague passed on to the U.S., his attorney Ivan Pavlov said, citing case documents. "They were following him from 2018 and possibly earlier," Pavlov said in a telephone interview.
Tuesday's arrest came less than a week after the result of a referendum in which Putin secured a resounding backing of constitutional changes allowing him to run for two more six-year terms despite falling popularity. Amid growing discontent at the economic pain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a plunge in oil prices, the high-profile prosecution has heightened fears of repression.
"The Kremlin is feeling a lot more uncertain than 18 months ago," said Mark Galeotti, a senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London who's an expert on Russian security affairs. The targeting of Safronov "is intended as a signal to others – it sends a chilling message."