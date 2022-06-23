Quake kills at least 280 in Afghanistan

SHAKEMAP: A shakemap of the earthquake of magnitude 6.1 that struck eastern Afghanistan, near the country's border with Pakistan, early morning Wednesday June 22, 2022. A shakemap represents the ground shaking produced by an earthquake. The information is different from the earthquake‘s magnitude and epicenter as a shakemap focuses on the variation in ground shaking produced by the earthquake, rather than describing the earthquake‘s source or strength. U.S. Geological Survey