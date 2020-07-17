BOGOTA, Colombia — Armed groups in Colombia have committed killings and other abuses against civilians to enforce their own measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, armed groups in at least 11 of Colombia's 32 regions have imposed curfews, lockdowns, restrictions of movement, opening days and hours for shops, and bans on the entry of outsiders into communities, the rights group said.
Such rules have been enforced by the leftist guerrilla group National Liberation Army; dissidents from the guerrilla movement FARC, which signed a peace deal with the government in 2016; and the paramilitary group Gaitanist Self-Defense Forces of Colombia.
The measures were usually communicated through pamphlets and WhatsApp messages.
HRW recorded nine killings of people who refused to comply or opposed the orders. Others were attacked or suffered abuses, such as getting their motorcycles burned.
The armed groups' measures were at times broader than those imposed by the government.
Colombia is under quarantine until Aug. 1, but the authorities are also gradually reopening the economy, and infections have increased rapidly.
The Andean country has so far confirmed 159,898 novel coronavirus infections and 5,625 deaths.
The social control by the armed groups "reflects the government's long-standing failure to establish a meaningful state presence in remote areas of the country," said Jose Miguel Vivanco, Americas director at HRW.