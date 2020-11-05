LONDON/BERLIN — As Americans head to the polls, prime ministers and presidents around the world face a delicate question – when to congratulate the eventual winner, especially given the risk the election result will be contested.
On the one hand, there's a chance the popular vote will go one way and the Electoral College – which actually determines the winner – the other. Also, President Donald Trump has repeatedly alleged mail-in ballots are subject to fraud, suggested he may not accept the result and said the Supreme Court may have to decide the winner.
"You want to be prompt and clear in sending congratulations, particularly to such an important ally," said a foreign policy adviser to a northern European leader.
"But it's risky this time. You don't want to get it wrong, or move too soon. We may be sitting on our hands for a while after election day."
2000 election
Foreign policy advisers recall the U.S. election in 2000, when a host of leaders – including the presidents of Germany and France, the prime minister of New Zealand and ruling parties in South Africa, South Korea and Japan – sent congratulations to George W. Bush after U.S. TV networks had declared him winner.
It would be another five weeks before the Supreme Court ruled in his favor, finally handing him victory over Al Gore. In the meantime, some leaders withdrew their congratulations. Others just kept quiet.
The 2016 contest between Trump and Hillary Clinton produced a similarly tight finish, with Clinton winning the popular vote but Trump securing the backing of the Electoral College.
'Delicate' situation
This year, Jean-Claude Juncker, former president of the European Commission, said it was critical not to send congratulations too soon.
"Caution is the mother of the transatlantic porcelain box," he said in an interview with Germany's ARD-TV, using a German figure of speech to convey how carefully the European Union's relationship with the United States needs handling.
The chief adviser to another European leader described the situation as "complicated and delicate," saying it depended on how clear the result was, and whether both candidates accepted it. Both could claim victory, he suggested.