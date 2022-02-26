The era of peace in Europe ended before dawn.
Hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin's military buildup was a bluff for diplomatic concessions - a view clung to for weeks by many in Europe - disappeared in the smoke and fire of missiles and advancing troops in Ukraine.
In Britain, a nation awoke to a BBC broadcast trying to Stay Calm and Carry On: "There is war in Europe. It's 7 a.m. on the 24th of February. The headlines this morning . . ." French President Emmanuel Macron, who had personally sought to assuage Putin, severely warned of "a turning point in the history of Europe." Calling an emergency summit of NATO, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, declared that "peace on our continent has been shattered."
For a continent where old-school war had largely receded into history books, where recent conflict has amounted to bureaucratic wrangling over Greek debt or coronavirus restrictions, Moscow's full-on assault on Ukraine seemed almost incomprehensibly anachronistic - and a frightening leap into the unknown.
Despite Russia's 12-day war with Georgia in 2008 and its 2014 annexation of Crimea, recent fears of intervention by Moscow have tilted more toward misinformation campaigns, alleged price-fixing in the energy sector, and brazen poisonings of Russian targets on European streets.
But Putin's invasion of Ukraine served as a sudden wake-up call for the continent. What's crystallizing now is different from the ideological tug of war with the Soviets during the Cold War. Europe is facing the escalating unpredictability of a strongman with nearly unchecked domestic authority, his actions informed by resentment of Russia's decline after the fall of the Berlin Wall, and who may be all the more reckless because his core mission is the preservation and expansion of personal power.
For many young Europeans, Putin before now had been a bare-chested, horse-riding social media meme. Even among policymakers in London, Paris and Rome, he was viewed, alternately, as a calculating friend of the European far right or a bullying statesman bent on undermining liberal democracies - but still shrewd enough to know where to stop.
When asked at a panel last month about Putin's intensions, Germany's navy chief scoffed at the notion of a Russian invasion. "No, this is nonsense," Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach said, before adding that "Putin is probably putting pressure on us because he can do it."
Assessments began to change as evidence built over the past weeks, and warnings from Washington and London of a Russian assault grew increasingly dire. Europe braced for the consequences of a Russian incursion - including further soaring energy prices and flows of Ukrainian refugees that could turn into floods.
'They thought it was a bluff'
Still, the extent of the Russian strike has inspired a measure of shock.
"European leaders have wanted to shove Russia under the carpet, they wanted to deal with China, covid, climate change," said James Nixey, a Russia expert at the British think tank Chatham House. "They simply underestimated it willfully, or they thought Putin was being over-egged . . . that the Biden administration and the United Kingdom were crying wolf. They thought it was a massive bluff."
Daniel Fried, a former U.S. ambassador to Poland, said Thursday: "It wasn't just the Europeans. I myself didn't think Putin would go in, because it is such a roll of the dice. But I think a lot of Europeans are stunned, surprised, and ready to reconsider policies toward Russia. He is looking to them as what he is: an unhinged dictator."
The ramifications, observers said, could refortify slipping commitments to NATO, spark increased defense spending, and prompt a rethink of post-Cold War security in Europe, in a way that recognizes Putin as a leader willing to wage conventional war. The continued praise of Putin by Trump Republicans may give Europeans further pause about whether to place their security in the hands of a fickle American electorate.
There were those who correctly read Putin's incremental moves over the years as signals of how far he was willing to go to rebuild a Russian sphere of influence. The Poles, Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians - former Soviet bloc nations now within the European Union and NATO - repeatedly warned their Western neighbors of the growing Russian menace. After the attack on Ukraine, they now live even more precariously in its shadow.
"Europe and the free world have to stop Putin," said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in demanding the "fiercest possible" sanctions.