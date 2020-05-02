Russian prime minister tests positive for coronavirus

MOSCOW – Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will enter self-isolation, state media reported on Thursday.
Mishustin, 54, is to continue to be in contact with his cabinet of ministers on key issues while undergoing treatment for the virus, he said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.
More than 100,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Russia, ranking it eighth in the world in terms of nationwide outbreaks, more than the virus' origin country, neighboring China.
Mishustin advised Russians to continue to obey the country's quarantine measures and stay in their homes unless absolutely necessary in an effort to contain the outbreak.
"I ask you to remember that the date when our country can return to full-fledged life depends on the discipline and willpower of every one of us," Mishustin said.
Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov is to temporarily serve as acting prime minister to "ensure uninterrupted functioning of the government," according to an order by President Vladimir Putin, posted on the Kremlin's website.
Putin wished Mishustin a speedy recovery. Putin has been working remotely in recent weeks, as have many senior officials, in an effort to shield themselves from the outbreak.
Mishustin and Belousov, both financial experts and veteran technocrats, were appointed to their positions four months ago in a cabinet reshuffle intended to improve Russia's struggling economy.
The coronavirus pandemic has dashed such hopes, as Russia is impacted by a global economic slowdown that has weakened prices for oil, a staple of Russia's economy.
Russia's finance minister, Anton Siluanov, said last month that the federal budget was facing a gap equivalent to about $38 billion.
Russia reported on Thursday morning that its coronavirus caseload had risen by about 7,100 from the previous day, to reach nearly 106,500.
About a tenth of Russia's coronavirus patients have already recovered. The official figures suggest the fatality rate is about 1%.
Russia's leadership has predicted that the caseload could plateau in mid-May, with lockdown quarantine measures having been imposed for several weeks throughout most of the country.
However, "it is far from the time to calm down, get relaxed and go out into the streets," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.