Russian strike on base brings Ukraine war close to NATO's border
- Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets | Reuters
-
-
- Comments
LVIV, Ukraine – A barrage of Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland on Sunday, killing 35 people and wounding 134, a local official said, in an escalation of the war to the west of the country as fighting raged elsewhere.
Russia's defense ministry said the air strike had destroyed a large amount of weapons supplied by foreign nations that were being stored at the sprawling training facility, and that it had killed "up to 180 foreign mercenaries."
Reuters could not independently verify the casualties reported by either side.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The attack on the Yavoriv International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security, a base just 15 miles (25 km) from the Polish border that has previously hosted NATO military instructors, brought the conflict to the doorstep of the Western defense alliance.
Russia had warned on Saturday that convoys of Western arms shipments to Ukraine could be considered legitimate targets.
Britain called the attack as a "significant escalation," and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken responded with a post on Twitter saying "the brutality must stop."
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking on CBS's "Face the Nation," warned any attack on NATO territory would trigger a full response by the alliance.
Regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said Russian planes fired around 30 rockets at the Yavoriv facility.
Russian defense ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said Russia had used high-precision, long-range weapons to strike Yavoriv and a separate facility in the village of Starichi.
"As a result of the strike, up to 180 foreign mercenaries and a large amount of foreign weapons were destroyed," he said.
The 360-square km (140-square mile) facility is one of Ukraine's biggest and is the largest in the western part of the country, which has so far been spared the worst of the fighting.
Ukraine, whose aspirations to join NATO are a major irritant to Russian President Vladimir Putin, held most of its drills with Western countries at the base before the invasion. The last major exercises were in September.
In the weeks before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, the Ukrainian military trained there, but according to Ukrainian media all foreign instructors left in mid-February, leaving behind equipment.
"The dining room and dormitory were destroyed. So were the barracks," said Colonel Leonid Benzalo, an officer in the Ukrainian medical reserve who was thrown across the room by one of the blasts. "The most important thing is we're still alive," he told Reuters after treating the wounded there.
While Western nations have sought to isolate Putin by imposing harsh economic sanctions and have been supplying Ukraine with weapons, the United States and its allies are concerned to avoid NATO being drawn into the conflict.
"There are no NATO personnel in Ukraine," the NATO official said, when asked if anyone from the alliance was at the base.
Stockpiling food
Heavy fighting was reported on multiple fronts.
Air raid sirens wailed across the capital Kyiv and authorities said they were stockpiling two weeks worth of food for the 2 million people who have not yet fled from Russian forces attempting to encircle the city.
Ukraine reported renewed air strikes on an airport in the west and heavy shelling on Chernihiv, northeast of the capital.
Interior Ministry official Vadym Denyenko said Ukrainian forces were counterattacking in the eastern Kharkiv region and around the southern town of Mykolayiv. Reuters was not able to verify those statements.
An American journalist was shot and killed by Russian forces in the town of Britain's defense ministry said Russian naval forces had established a distant blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea coast, isolating the country from international maritime trade.
"We must hold on. We must fight. And we will win," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a nighttime video address.
Despite the violence, both sides gave their most upbeat assessment yet of prospects for progress at talks held periodically.
"Russia is already beginning to talk constructively," Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said in a video online. "I think that we will achieve some results literally in a matter of days."
A Russian delegate to talks, Leonid Slutsky, was quoted by RIA news agency as saying they had made significant progress and it was possible the delegations could soon reach draft agreements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Applications for $300 gas money to open next week
- Suspect fatally shot at gas station
- Man who got 'scared,' left fatal crash site charged
- $6M in tax refunds to 2,086 Guamanians
- New Harmon restaurant features roast pork, chicken
- Japan-based Onward Holdings exiting Guam hotel business
- UPDATE: Officials have identified suspect killed in officer-involved shooting; name not yet released
- Traffic stop results in arrest of couple on suspicion of possessing illegal drugs
- School burglary suspect fled but dropped his ID, captured
- Defendants face burglary, theft, drug charges
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
- By Elizabeth Hamilton
Teaching children how to manage money is one of the biggest challenges parents face. However, if you cannot teach your children the difference… Read more
- Dr. John Taitano
March is Diabetes Month on Guam and diabetes has ravaged the health and economy of our island home and we, as a community, must do all that we… Read more