Russian warplanes in Libya could open a new phase in proxy war

The warplanes, a mix of at least 14 MiG-29 fighters and Su-24 fighter-bombers, appear to have taken off from a base in Russia sometime in the middle of May and flown to Hmeimeem, Russia's airbase on Syria's Mediterranean coast. There they were repainted, their Russian Federation Air Force markings obscured, before flying more than 1,200 miles and landing in eastern Libya, in territories controlled by Russia's ally, strongman-in-waiting Khalifa Haftar.
The deployment, which the Pentagon revealed last week and Moscow denied, is the latest in a series of escalations that have seen all types of weapons – Turkish and Emirati drones, Russian anti-aircraft systems, Jordanian-made armored vehicles – enter Libya's Mad Max-like battlefields, in often-blatant disregard of a nine-year-old arms embargo.
But it has rattled the U.S. and other Western powers that have largely ignored the conflict. They fear a new phase opening in the Middle East's biggest proxy war, with Russia encroaching on Europe's southern flank. Many see Moscow applying much of the same playbook it used in Syria, another war-ravaged Middle Eastern country where it has established a regional foothold.
"The crisis is deepening. ... I won't mince words: We are facing a 'Syrianization' of Libya," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said at a hearing in his country's senate last week.
In Syria, Russia wields its air power – along with Spetznatz special forces and Kremlin-backed mercenaries – to bolster President Bashar Assad against his Turkish-backed rebel adversaries. In return, it has cemented its military presence with airbases spread around the country along with a perch on the Mediterranean, and gained preferential treatment in economic deals with the Syrian government.
Moscow now appears to be making similar inroads in Libya. There it supports Haftar, a 76-year-old general and U.S. citizen who pitches himself, together with an uneasy coalition of militias under his command that calls itself the Libyan National Army, as the only figure able to unite the country
"Russia is clearly trying to tip the scales in its favor in Libya. Just like I saw them doing in Syria, they are expanding their military footprint in Africa," said U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command, in a statement last week. He added that the warplanes had been deployed to support the Wagner Group, a Kremlin-backed military contracting company that has done work for the Russian government in both Libya and Syria.
Accompanying Townsend's statement were 15 images depicting what the Pentagon said were the Russian fighters in flight to Libya as well as satellite imagery of the planes on Syrian and Libyan bases.
"There is no denying it now," Townsend said. "We watched as Russia flew fourth-generation jet fighters to Libya every step of the way."
Russian officials rejected the accusation.