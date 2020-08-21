Belarus, the onetime Soviet republic now beset by opposition protests, sits squarely between Russia and the West on a political seam that is dangerously fraying.
In an extraordinary session on Wednesday, European Union leaders rejected official results of an Aug. 9 presidential vote that handed a huge margin of victory to Alexander Lukashenko, an autocrat who has ruled Belarus for the last 26 years. The EU leaders urged dialogue between the government and the opposition to foster a "peaceful transition of power."
Such a scenario could ultimately result in Lukashenko's ouster. But the calibrated European response suggested the bloc's leaders want to avoid antagonizing Moscow to the point that President Vladimir Putin – who has a penchant for inserting himself into cross-border affairs and rousing Cold War ghosts – moves to intervene on the 65-year-old Belarus leader's behalf.
The wish to avoid provoking Russia is widely shared by demonstrators taking to the streets in the capital, Minsk, and other Belarusian cities and towns, analysts say. The uprising is driven mainly by the desire to freely choose a leader, rather than any overarching effort to repudiate Russia and embrace the West, said Belarusian journalist and analyst Maryia Sadouskaya-Komlach.
"Belarusians consider themselves a European nation, no doubt, but don't necessarily want to choose between that and good relations with Russia," she said.