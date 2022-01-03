SAfrica bids farewell to 'global icon' Desmond Tutu

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa took time on Saturday to say goodbye to national hero, anti-apartheid activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu.
The funeral service for the world-renowned human rights activist and Anglican archbishop emeritus, who died on Dec. 26, began at St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town early on Saturday.
"If we are to understand a global icon to be someone with great moral stature, of exceptional qualities and service to humanity, there can be no doubt it refers to the man we are laying to rest today," President Cyril Ramaphosa said during his eulogy.
"Tutu was without question a crusader in the struggle for freedom, justice, equality, peace, not only in South Africa ... but around the world as well.
"[He was] a humble and brave human being who spoke for the oppressed, the downtrodden and the suffering of the world how fitting is it that his parents named him Mpilo when he was born, meaning life.
"He enriched the lives of all those he met and who got to know himfor him, opposing injustice ... he never stopped fighting, he never stopped speaking out and he never stopped caring.
"He was a spiritual father of our new nation.
"He has been our moral compass and our national conscience, he has left a formidable legacy and we are diminished by his passing.
"His was a life lived honestly and completely. He has left the world a better place and he has left our country a much better place."
Since the end of apartheid, Tutu had also championed the fight against climate change, HIV, child marriage and gender discrimination.
Ramaphosa then presented Tutu's widow, Leah, with South Africa's six-colored flag, which inspired Tutu to coin the term "rainbow nation" to describe the peaceful coexistence of South Africa's many population groups after apartheid.
"We shared him with the world, and you shared part of the love you had for him with us. We are thankful that all of you have gathered in your many places, in person or via the wonders of technology, to celebrate daddy's life this week ... We say thank you daddy, for the many ways you showed us love. For the many ways you challenged us," said Tutu's daughter Naomi, who is also a priest.
Mandela's widow Graca Machel and former Irish president Mary Robinson read prayers. Tutu was "respected around the world for his dedication to justice, equality and freedom. Today we mourn his death but affirm our determination to keep his beliefs alive," Robinson wrote on Twitter.
South Africans followed the funeral service live on television.
Tutu's ashes are later due to be interred in a mausoleum inside the cathedral, from the pulpit of which Tutu preached for many years against the brutality of the apartheid regime.
Famed for his modesty, Tutu was laid to rest in a simple coffin, while the family asked for charitable donations in lieu of flowers.
Mourners at the intentionally simple ceremony were limited to close friends and family, clergy and a few international guests, including King Letsie III from neighboring Lesotho.
The country's most prominent clergy member died on Sunday at the age of 90, triggering a wave of tributes from around the world for the theologian, who was known for his battles for racial justice and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights.
Many places have honored him in ceremonies, and the South African flag has flown at half-mast across the country. Church bells throughout South Africa have rung daily in Tutu's honor since Dec. 26.
Together with Nelson Mandela, Tutu fought to bring justice to South Africa's majority Black population living under the apartheid regime imposed by the white minority government. After the end of apartheid, Tutu worked for reconciliation between the different ethnic groups in South Africa.
In 1984, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Tutu "for his role as a unifying leader figure in the non-violent campaign to resolve the problem of apartheid in South Africa."