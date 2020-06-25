BEIRUT — Following months of deliberation over whether to cancel the annual hajj pilgrimage to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Saudi Arabia announced this week that it will drastically limit the number of people involved.
In a live televised conference Tuesday, the Saudi health minister and the minister of Hajj and Umrah laid out the kingdom's plan for this year's pilgrimage, and the health precautions it will enforce to limit the spread of the virus. When asked about the number of pilgrims allowed this year, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Mohammed Saleh said the issue is still under review but that the figure will not surpass 10,000.
The decision to limit the hajj – which in 2019 drew nearly 2.5 million people to the city of Mecca – will probably hit Saudi Arabia economically and deliver a blow to individuals and families who had saved up and planned to perform the pilgrimage. According to an announcement made Monday by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, this year's pilgrimage will be available only to "very limited numbers" of people who are already in the kingdom but that it will include different nationalities, not just Saudis. The announcement did not explain how the pilgrims will be chosen.
On Tuesday, Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah said that this year's hajj will exclude people over 65, that all participants will be tested before they begin the pilgrimage and that their health will be checked daily. A hospital has been prepared for any emergency during the hajj. Participants will be quarantined at home afterward, the minister said.
"There is a coordination between the (Saudi) Foreign Ministry and all the diplomatic missions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Allah willing, when the number of people who can carry out this duty is determined, these people will be chosen via the diplomatic missions and their offices of pilgrim affairs," said Minister of Hajj and Umrah Mohammed Saleh Benten.
The decision to limit the hajj, set to begin in late July, comes months after the government announced it had halted umrah, a shorter form of pilgrimage that can be taken any time of year.
The difference, however, is that the hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and is considered a duty that every practicing, able-bodied Muslim must carry out at least once in their lifetime.