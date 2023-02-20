Saudi prince’s campaign to rebrand identity

SAUDI COFFEE: Saudi Farah al-Malki, 90, left, his son Ahmed, 42, and his grandson Mansour, 11, harvest Khawlani coffee beans at a coffee farm in Saudi Arabia's southwestern region of Jizan on Jan. 26, 2022. Jizan is known for its red Khawlani coffee beans, often blended with cardamom and saffron to give a yellowish hue of coffee – locally known as ghawa. It remains an integral part of Saudi culture, so much so that the government has designated 2022 as "The Year of Saudi Coffee." Fayez Nureldine/AFP