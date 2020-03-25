Scientists discover massive new vulnerability in Antarctic ice sheet

Scientists have found a new point of major vulnerability in the Antarctic ice sheet, in a region that already appears to be changing as the climate warms and has the potential to raise sea levels by nearly five feet over the long term.
Denman glacier, in East Antarctica, is a 12-mile-wide stream of ice that flows over the deepest undersea canyon in the entire ice sheet before spilling out into the ocean. That subsea trough is more than 2 miles deep, or double the average depth of the Grand Canyon. While there are far deeper trenches in the open ocean, such as the Marianas Trench, in this case the extreme undersea topography lies right on the outer fringe of the Antarctic continent – making it the "deepest continental point on Earth."
That deep canyon is a potential pathway for the ocean to infiltrate deep into Antarctica's center – posing a threat of significant sea level rise.
Denman glacier, which fills the submerged canyon with extremely thick ice, has begun to respond to climate change. It is creeping backward down a slope that plunges into these extreme depths, new research finds, potentially igniting a feedback process that could ultimately unload trillions of tons of ice into the ocean.
'The most vulnerable spot'
"The configuration of the bed of the glacier makes this one of the weakest spots in east Antarctica," said Virginia Brancato, a NASA scientist who was the lead author of the new study in Geophysical Research Letters. "If I have to look at East Antarctica as a whole, this is the most vulnerable spot in the area."
So far, scientific attention has been mostly trained on the West Antarctic ice sheet. That's because several glaciers in West Antarctica – most of all, the enormous Thwaites glacier, the subject of a multimillion-dollar international research mission – have been losing ice rapidly as they are undercut by warm ocean water.
But East Antarctica has the potential to release more ice, and some of its glaciers may be vulnerable to the same process affecting the glaciers in West Antarctica, which scientists refer to as "marine ice sheet instability."
"The ice reservoir in East Antarctica is nine times that of the West Antarctic ice sheet," said Helen Amanda Fricker, a glaciologist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography who was not involved in the current study but reviewed it for The Washington Post. "So when its contribution kicks in, it will be noticeable in future sea level rise."
The race is on to find the vulnerable spots in East Antarctica – and with the new research, Denman glacier tops the list.
"This study provides additional evidence that, based on current knowledge, we cannot exclude at least a slight possibility of much more sea-level rise than the most-likely value in (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) projections," said Richard Alley, a glaciologist at Penn State University who did not work on the study.