Scientists warn forest fires could worsen coronavirus harm

BARCELONA — People living in the world's tropical forest regions, from Brazil to Indonesia, face heightened risk to their health this year from a potentially deadly combination of forest fires and the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists warned on Wednesday.
Air pollution caused by smoke from annual human-caused fires that rage in tropical regions is expected to make cases of the novel coronavirus more severe, they said.
Eminent U.S. physician Harvey Fineberg, president of the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, warned that the 2020 fire seasons in tropical forest countries "are very likely to exacerbate the presence and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic."
"It's a year when it is incumbent especially on the leadership, and those who have influence, to do everything in their power to curtail the intentionally set fires," he said in a briefing organized by The Earth Institute at Columbia University.
He called the fires an annual "blight" but predicted this year they would be "especially damaging, not only to the ecology but to human health."
In the Brazilian Amazon, the main fire season runs from August to October. Its intensity last year hit global headlines and sparked calls for better prevention.
In Indonesia, the dry season runs from April to October.
Predictions are for a milder dry season this year compared to 2019, when an El Niño weather pattern fueled higher temperatures and more intense fires, spreading health-damaging haze across swathes of Southeast Asia, said Ruth DeFries, an ecology and sustainable development professor at Columbia University.
But the coronavirus pandemic is likely to distract political attention from the problem, and could eat into resources to train firefighters and get them into peatland forests where some of the most serious fires smolder for a long time, she added.
Fineberg said it was too early to point to examples where forest fires have worsened the severity of COVID-19, as the main fire season is only beginning.
But evidence on general air pollution and lung infections caused by the virus so far show a "chain of connection," he noted.
He also warned of a heightened risk of the COVID-19 infection spreading if fires force communities to evacuate and seek shelter in shared accommodation.