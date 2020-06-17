On a temperature map these days, Siberia shows up as a bright red splotch, like a widespread rash on the Earth's surface. This region has seen persistently extreme temperatures since the winter, which has led to a damaging Arctic oil spill, sparked early outbreaks of large wildfires and helped vault global temperatures to new milestones.
Unusually high temperatures in Siberia, along with above average temperatures elsewhere, propelled the globe to set or tie the record for the warmest May, according to data released last week by four different atmospheric research groups that keep track of global temperatures.
A winter heat wave throughout Russia became such a hot-button issue that it was the first question posed to President Vladimir Putin during his four-plus-hour end-of-year news conference in December.
"As you know, Russia is a northern country, and 70% of our territory is located in the north latitudes," Putin responded. "Some of our cities were built north of the Arctic Circle, on the permafrost. If it begins to thaw, you can imagine what consequences it would have. It's very serious."
Major fuel spill
The melting permafrost inadvertently caused a major fuel spill in Siberia earlier in the month. A fuel tank ruptured at a power plant in Norilsk – above the Arctic Circle in north-central Russia – leaking at least 20,000 tons of diesel fuel into the nearby Ambarnaya River, believed to be the worst spill in the Russian Arctic's history.
Permafrost thawing across Siberia, linked to climate change, has caused widespread problems such as buckled roads, collapsed homes and disruptions to traditional herding and agriculture. It was that unstable foundation that Norilsk Nickel, the parent company of the plant, blamed for the fuel reservoir's rupture.
During a televised video conference meeting, Putin scolded Norilsk Nickel's chief executive, Vladimir Potanin, for not replacing the fuel tank "in a timely manner," which would have prevented the leak. One issue is that the many factories and plants located on permafrost are not required to regularly monitor ground stability, said Vasily Yablokov, projects coordinator for the Russian branch of Greenpeace.
The cleanup of the spill will take years and is especially challenging because of its remote location with no roads in the area. Environmentalists were dismayed by the regional governor's announcement that the pollution reached nearby Lake Pyasino.
"It's impossible to live in this mix of water and fuel, so of course, fish there died," Yablokov said. "Now we can call this a dead lake."
A study published in the journal Nature Communications in 2018 suggests the Norilsk spill will not be the last permafrost-related oil or gas incident. The study, which examined the effects of climate change on Arctic infrastructure, found that nearly half of the "globally important" oil and gas fields in the Russian Arctic are in areas where the thaw of near-surface permafrost could cause severe damage by 2050.