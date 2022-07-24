DRILLS: In this photo provided by South Korean Navy, South Korean Navy's special forces participate during the drill on the islets called Dokdo in Korean and Takeshima in Japanese on Aug. 25, 2019, in Easr Sea, South Korea. The South Korean armed forces launched a two-day military exercise to defend the easternmost islets of Dokdo on Sunday amid growing tensions over trade and their shared history, in a show of its staunch defense stance against Japan's repeated claims to sovereignty over the cluster of rocks in the East Sea. South Korea Navy via Getty Images/TNS