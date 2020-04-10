MOSCOW — In Kazakhstan, they are holding onto their flour and wheat. In Vietnam and India, it's rice. In Cambodia, it's fish and rice.
With grain-export giants Russia and Ukraine, the world is watching their next moves.
A steady rise in countries limiting or banning food exports has triggered warnings from U.N. food agency leaders about possible disruptions to the global food supply as the world retrenches amid the COVID-19 pandemic – potentially making critical staples such as wheat and rice more costly and harder to find.
For exporting countries, domestic reserves of grains and rice are generally good after years of relatively good harvests, according to the U.N.'s food and agriculture program.
But reductions in exports could hit countries in Africa, the Philippines, the Persian Gulf and other regions that import much of their food.
Prices for rice and wheat are starting to climb as some countries, such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, go on a buying spree to boost their stockpiles. Other concerns include how long closures of borders and transport networks will disrupt global food supplies.
But protectionist moves by some food-exporting countries – to hold onto their products in a time of crisis – raise wider issues of global food security and the hard-edge competition between nations for medical supplies and other goods even as the world faces a common enemy.
'It could get dire indeed'
"Now is the time to show solidarity, act responsibly," the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization said last week in a statement.
"We learned from previous crises," the statement continued, "that such measures are particularly damaging for low-income, food-deficit countries and to the efforts of humanitarian organizations to procure food for those in desperate need."
But when one country acts, others tend to follow.
On March 25, Vietnam, the world's third-largest rice exporter, halted new rice export contracts, then revised the decision Tuesday in favor of a quota. Last week, India's powerful Rice Exporters Association announced it would halt new rice contracts.
Cambodia's leader, Prime Minister Hun Sen, ordered a ban Tuesday on all rice and fish exports and asked people to plant vegetables and other crops for local markets "during this difficult time."
In Turkey, lemon exports are being curbed to ensure enough for use in a popular lemon-scented mixture often splashed on hands and face. Serbia has announced a ban on exports of sunflower oil. Egypt has barred exports of legumes for three months.
"If these spread to more major exporters and more widely traded products ... it could get dire indeed," said Cullen Hendrix, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, based in Washington.
As recently as 2011, food export bans in Ukraine and Russia had a devastating impact, leading to hunger and protests in Africa, and potentially contributing to Arab Spring unrest.
"This is why the major exporters of the (Group of 20 industrialized nations) need to be clear in their commitments to maintaining open markets and trade," he added, calling export bans "a blunt tool that causes blunt-force trauma."
Worries of 'domino effect'
So far, the West and many allies have made no moves to put up barriers to food exports – even as border closures and travel restrictions keep farmworkers from helping tend the fields.
President Donald Trump has pushed American agricultural exports even as the United States became the center of the pandemic. Separately, a range of nations, including Australia, Canada, Chile and New Zealand, have pledged to keep trade and food flowing.
David Laborde, senior research fellow at the Washington-based Institute for Food Policy Research, said there is no crisis yet, with global food stocks relatively high. So far less than 1% of the global food value, in calorie terms, is affected by the export restrictions.
But he warned that the danger of a handful of nations imposing export quotas or moratoriums has a cascading effect that could clog global markets.
"In the last few days, we have a small country like Moldova which was saying, 'Oh, because Ukraine and Russia are taking measures, we should do it, even if actually we don't need it.' This imitation, this domino effect is something we always have to worry about," he said.