Kamigo Neopolis is a suburban district in the hills of Yokohama about 40 kilometers from central Tokyo. Here, the landscape is speckled with old houses and shops that have gone out of business. This is one of many "new towns" that sprang up across the nation through large-scale development projects but now are getting old together with an ever-graying population.
The popularity of these suburban districts has been declining as people reconsidered their housing situation. A return to more urban areas was fueled by such factors as the growing number of dual income households and the desire to live near workplaces.
However, the housing industry has taken an interest in this district since the spring, when the pandemic spurred people to rethink the benefits of living in the city and to consider moving out of urban areas.
"The buses used to be jam-packed during rush hour in both the morning and the evening," said Nobuyuki Yoshii, 73, head of a council tasked with rejuvenating the district. "We hope this area can become lively again, even if that revitalization were to be triggered by the novel coronavirus."
Daiwa House Industry Co., a leading housing developer, started selling lots and houses in Neopolis in 1972. As of last year, there were about 870 houses standing. Neopolis' population started declining from around 2000, when children of the generation that bought these houses started coming of age. Since then, elementary and junior high schools in the area have merged or been abolished, while shops and restaurants have closed down. Today, it's called an "old town" as people age 65 and over account for more than half the population.
In April, the month when the national state of emergency was declared, Neopolis' prospects started to shine again. According to Suumo, a housing information website, the number of page views for newly built, stand-alone properties in Sakae Ward, Yokohama, jumped by 60% in April from January. Neopolis is located in Sakae Ward. In July, the number had risen 90% from January levels.
Atop such rankings was Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, where Tokyu New Town Chigasaki is located - another place where sales of lots and houses started in 1970.
This interest in "new towns" could be a new movement away from urban centers as people head to the suburbs to mitigate infection risks and take advantage of the increasing availability of telecommuting.
Revitalization project
Six years ago in Neopolis, Daiwa House Industry and residents including Yoshii began a revitalization project, in which universities and other organizations take part.
In October last year, the town opened a convenience store that is staffed by residents. The store is also designed to serve as a base for interaction among residents.
Neopolis has also carried out experiments using carts that can accommodate multiple riders and electric wheelchairs to augment transportation options. Buses operate in the district, but their services have declined.
"If bases where people can gather and transportation means are provided, people may choose to live in this district," Yoshii said.
The numbers show there is an outflow of people from city centers.
According to a report on internal migration in Japan derived from basic resident registers, which is released by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, 23,594 people moved out of Tokyo in May, while 22,525 people moved into the capital that month.
This marked the first time that the outflow outnumbered the inflow since 2013, when the calculation method used to draw up the report was revised.
The last time Tokyo saw a population outflow was around June and July of 2011, months after the Great East Japan Earthquake occurred.
Overflow, Inc., a company that acts as an intermediary between information technology engineers and firms, canceled its plan to relocate its head office to Nakameguro in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, this spring and abolished the head office in Minato Ward. The company's about 100 employees work at home.
"We found that we can do our work at home," said Yuto Suzuki, 34, chief executive officer of Overflow, who also works at home. "We thought it would be easier to have business discussions, thus increasing our business opportunities, if our office was located in central Tokyo. But we've completely changed that viewpoint."