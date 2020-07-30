MADRID/LONDON/BERLIN — Spain reacted angrily on Tuesday to recommendations from Britain and Germany that their citizens avoid its islands and beaches because of an increase in coronavirus cases during what should be the height of the tourism season.
With advisories piling up on top of a quarantine order from Britain for returning travelers, Spain, which depends on summer visits by sun-seeking northern Europeans, is facing a major blow to any hopes of reviving its economy.
Tourism accounts for just over 12% of Spain's GDP and nearly 13% of jobs. The country lost 1 million jobs between April and June, its biggest ever quarterly decline, and fears steeper losses as the summer season crashes.
"It's very unfair because it's not based on any sanitary criteria," Francina Armengol, the head of the key tourist Balearic region, told Cadena Ser radio of the travel advisories.
Britain's decision had no logical explanation, Armengol said, adding that the archipelago's contagion rate was lower than that of the United Kingdom. The northern Spanish Aragon region said the no-travel advisories were "discriminatory."
Their comments chimed with those of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who on Monday said it was a mistake for Britain to have considered Spain's overall coronavirus rate rather than having a granular, regional approach.
On the streets of Madrid, the reaction was one of outrage.
"It annoys me because it's not as though they were especially better off than us," said Madrid resident Isabel Garcia, who works in marketing. "Everyone is in a bad way, and the fact that they pick on Spain. ... It seems wrong."
But Britain stood firm, saying it would stick to the sudden quarantine announced on Saturday and its late-Monday move to extend a travel advisory against travel in mainland Spain to the Canary and Balearic islands.