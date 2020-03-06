Stranded migrants struggle to make US court dates

MEXICO CITY – By the time the first hearing in Yesenia's case for asylum in the United States arrived last month, she was 1,300 miles from the courthouse.
The 28-year-old Honduran woman and her family were stranded in Chiapas, Mexico's southernmost state, where they were taken in a Mexican government busing program under what they say were false pretenses.
Yesenia, who asked for her full name not to be published over safety fears, applied for U.S. asylum last year but was sent back across the border to wait for her case to advance under the Trump administration's controversial "Remain in Mexico" program, formally known as Migrant Protection Protocols.
Kidnapping fears
Terrified in one of the world's most dangerous cities, Nuevo Laredo, she said that she and her family took the government offer of a bus out of town after seeing other families kidnapped. They hoped to get off a few hours' south, she said. But the driver refused to let them off at a city en route and the family eventually ended up three days' drive away from the border.
More than 9,000 migrants have been taken to Chiapas from the border cities of Matamoros and Nuevo Laredo under the busing program, Mexican government documents seen by Reuters show.
Many migrants board the buses desperate to leave Mexico's northern border, where they risk falling prey to gangs that target and kidnap migrants. But once in Chiapas, some have been unable to reach the United States for their hearings, advocates consulted by Reuters said.
A series of policies
The busing program started last summer and was ongoing at the time of publication. It is one of a series of policies, including a major deployment of Mexican National Guard on border duties, adopted by Mexico to reduce the number of migrants – mostly Central Americans – reaching the U.S. border.
President Donald Trump says these policies, along with his administration's own clampdown on asylum, are behind a sharp drop in border apprehensions in recent months. Border security is a major plank of his 2020 reelection campaign.
Mexico's National Migration Institute and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment.
Roadblocks to asylum
INM has said that the busing is for migrants' well being and is intended to help them return to their countries voluntarily. Migrants who Reuters spoke to said that many of those bused to Chiapas abandoned their U.S. asylum claims and headed home.
Chiapas human rights group Fray Matias de Cordova has documented at least 50 cases of people who wanted to pursue their asylum claims but were detained by Mexican officials while trying to head north again to attend their hearings.
Some made their court appearances. Others did not, said Enrique Vidal, a coordinator for the group. Like Yesenia, many say they were never informed they would be taken so far away, he added.