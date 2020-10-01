The layers of the world's oceans aren't mixing like they used to due to climate change, potentially speeding up how fast the planet will warm in the coming decades. This new finding, contained in a study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change, finds that the reduction in the mixing of ocean layers is piling up warm water near the surface while cutting back on the circulation of cold, deep water.
The reduced up and down mixing is expected to have sweeping implications beyond just accelerating global warming. It is projected to increase energy available to hurricanes and other storms, reduce essential nutrients for fish in upper ocean layers and diminish the oceans' ability to store carbon, among other impacts.
The study assesses how the separation of seawater layers, known as stratification, has changed based on new temperature, salinity and density data. It finds substantial shifts have occurred as the ocean has absorbed more heat in the upper 6,500 feet of water.
The study, from researchers in China as well as the United States, found stratification has increased by about 5.3% during the 1960 to 2018 period, for a rate of 0.9% per decade.
The way the ocean layers are separated is similar to a basic vinaigrette salad dressing, where lighter oil sits at the top, and more dense vinegar sits near the bottom. Once shaken, however, the layers mix, forming the familiar dressing. What's happening in the oceans now is that there's less shaking going on.
The ocean trends are especially significant since computer models used to simulate how human-caused climate change is likely to play out don't include such a rapid uptick in ocean stratification, which could be causing them to downplay future warming rates.
The majority of the stratification trends, the study finds, are due to the rapidly warming topmost 700 feet of water, which is growing fresher and lighter over time. Ocean heat content in the upper ocean has reached record levels, as the oceans continue to absorb the vast majority of added heat from global warming.
The results also suggest a reduced ability of the oceans to act as a massive carbon savings account, otherwise known as a carbon sink. The ocean absorbs huge amounts of carbon dioxide annually, and it is circulated through mixing into the deep ocean, to remain there for decades or longer.
A more divided ocean, with less exchange between layers, means there may be less carbon absorption over longer time periods. This could lead to more carbon dioxide remaining in the atmosphere that will lead to greater and faster global warming.
The results are also important for understanding changes in the ability of ocean layers to support marine life, since the overturning of water helps bring nutrients up from the deep, and some parts of the globe have already been seeing decreases in the amount of oxygen available in the upper layers of ocean waters.
The study also spells trouble for some of the most important ocean currents in the world, which are powered by the exchange of lighter surface waters and deeper, colder and saltier ocean layers.