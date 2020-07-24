MEXICO CITY — New archaeological evidence from mountains in central Mexico suggests humans arrived in North America at least 15,000 years earlier than previously thought, according to a study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.
The mainstream view has been that humans arrived from East Asia 15,000 or 16,000 years ago.
A team led by Ciprian Ardelean at the Autonomous University of Zacatecas in Mexico excavated Chiquihuite Cave, which is 9,000 feet above sea level in the country's Astillero Mountains.
The researchers found almost 2,000 stone tools, 239 of which were embedded in layers of gravel that have been carbon-dated to between 25,000 and 32,000 years old.
Ardelean thinks the site may have been used as a refuge during severe winters.
The discovery was backed up by a fresh statistical analysis of data from other sites.
Controversy
But it has sparked controversy, with some experts arguing that the alleged stone tools may not be real tools or may look older than they are.
"There continues to be no convincing genetic evidence of a pre-15,000-years-ago human presence in the Americas," said geneticist David Reich at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts.
Ardelean says there is an explanation why genetic studies suggest that humans spread across the Americas only relatively recently: Early groups such as the one he thinks was present at Chiquihuite Cave did not survive to contribute to modern gene pools.
"I definitely advocate for the idea of lost groups," he said.