Half of the coral populations on Australia's Great Barrier Reef – from "big mamas" to the little baby coral they spawn – have been wiped out in the warming ocean, a new study says.
Studying coral as if it were a residential demographic, and counting its abundance over 30 years starting in 1995, four Australian researchers determined that size didn't matter when bleaching events, such as two that occurred in recent back-to-back years, strike the giant reef.
"The decline occurred in both shallow and deeper water, and across virtually all species – but especially in branching and table-shaped corals," Terry Hughes, a professor at the ARC Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies in Queensland and a co-author of the research paper, said in a statement Tuesday. "These were the worst affected by record breaking temperatures that triggered mass bleaching in 2016 and 2017."
On some areas of the northern half of the reef, "the abundance of large colonies on the crest dropped" by up to 98%, according to the study, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B. By contrast, there was a slight increase on the southern slope, about 25%.
It's a clear sign of rapid decline.
"We expect this decline to continue" because of warming caused by humans, Hughes said. "The only effective way to improve the outcome for coral reefs is global action on greenhouse gasses. If global temperatures rise to 3 or 4 (degrees Celsius), the reef will be unrecognizable, so there is no time to lose."
"We have evidence from some parts of the reef that recruitment rates are only recovering very slowly ... and are nowhere near levels prior to the bleaching events," Andreas Dietzel, another professor at the ARC Center and a co-author of the paper, said in an email.
Coral that spawn the larvae that makes more coral "have declined dramatically over vast stretches of the Great Barrier Reef," Dietzel said. "It will therefore take time for reproduction to recover. Corals are tremendously resilient because of their capacity to produce millions of babies but they/we desperately need a break from disturbances."
Importance of reefs
The Great Barrier Reef is incredibly important to Australia. Before the coronavirus pandemic, more than 2 million tourists traveled to Queensland each year from all over the world to experience its color and biodiversity. Worldwide, reefs provide habitat for a quarter of marine animals and plants, coastal protection that limits flooding for 500 million residents, and fishing that provides protein and revenue, according to the Sydney Institute of Marine Science.
The institute and the University of Sydney recently partnered to develop an experimental technology called marine cloud brightening to offset bleaching events that kill coral. It's a Hail Mary attempt to block sunlight and reflect it back to the sky to limit warming and higher rates of ocean acidification that cause mass mortality on the reef.
But that extreme measure, combined with other actions such as limiting reef fishing, might not be enough for a country that continues to lead the world in exporting coal, a fossil fuel that contributes to warming, which hastens the decline of coral, experts say.