Sunak announces 30B pound plan to save UK economy

Rishi Sunak set out a radical blueprint to save jobs and pump life into the U.K.'s coronavirus-battered economy, including tax cuts on homebuying and dining out, and a new bonus for employers who don't fire their staff.
"We face profound economic challenges," the chancellor of the exchequer told the House of Commons on Wednesday, laying out a stimulus package he intends to amplify in a budget and spending review in the fall. "In just two months our economy contracted by 25% – the same amount it grew in the previous eighteen years."
He promised to stand by companies that keep faith with their workers, and to do everything he can to save jobs and give families hope in the months ahead. Sunak's 30 billion pound ($37.6 billion) package included:
- Raising the stamp duty threshold for purchases of property to 500,000 pounds, until March 31 next year. Officials said this will mean nearly 9 out of 10 people buying homes will pay no stamp duty at all.
- A 6-month cut to sales tax for restaurants, hotels and attractions to 5% from 20%.
- A 9 billion pound bonus program to protect workers returning from furlough.
- A promise of discounted meals in restaurants across the country in August.
Sunak faces a gargantuan task in pulling the world's fifth-biggest economy out of what may be its worst recession in three centuries. Unemployment is expected to spike upward as he unwinds unprecedented government programs that are funding the wages of more than 12 million workers.