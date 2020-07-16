Surge in cases driven by poorer nations – and US

When the United States began shutting down this spring, a virus that emerged months earlier as a mysterious outbreak in a Chinese provincial capital had infected a total of fewer than 200,000 people worldwide.
So far this week, the planet has added an average of more than 200,000 cases every day.
The novel coronavirus – once concentrated in specific cities or countries – has now crept into virtually every corner of the globe and is wreaking havoc in multiple major regions at once.
But the impact is not being felt evenly. Poorer nations throughout Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia and Africa are bearing a growing share of the caseload, even as wealthier countries in Western Europe and East Asia enjoy a relative respite after having beaten back the worst effects through rigorously enforced lockdowns.
And then there's the United States, which leads the world in new cases and, as with many nations that possess far fewer resources, has shown no sign of being able to regain control.
Nearly all the countries struggling with a surge share something in common: After weeks or months of trying to suppress the virus, they reopened their economies, only to find that the virus came roaring back. Now they are using a more limited arsenal to contain the spread, with little success.
'Headed in the wrong direction'
"Let me be blunt: Too many countries are headed in the wrong direction," World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared in Geneva this week. "The virus remains public enemy number one, but the actions of many governments and people do not reflect this."
The severity of the toll on the United States was evident in new infection figures released Tuesday, with multiple states – including Oklahoma and Nevada – hitting record highs. Florida has now reported more cases in the past week – nearly 78,000 – than most European nations have in their entire struggle with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
That sort of explosive growth is mirrored in other nations, though none with the sort of wealth, infrastructure and scientific know-how of the United States. Across much of the developing world, rampant coronavirus outbreaks came relatively late. But now that the virus has taken root, governments are flailing in their attempts to halt it and citizens are resisting changes to their way of life.