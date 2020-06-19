Syria faces financial ruin amid fresh US sanctions

BEIRUT — In Syria, 1,000 pounds in the national currency can get you five walnuts. A state employee's monthly salary barely buys 4 pounds of meat. Prices change every day – almost always upward – in what few shops remain open.
These are symptoms of an economy on the brink of collapse as fresh U.S. sanctions known as the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act kicked in Wednesday, bringing more economic pain to the war-wrecked country.
After nine years of conflict, with hundreds of thousands dead, entire cities leveled and millions of Syrians turned into refugees, the government of President Bashar al-Assad has survived the war and – with Russian and Iranian help – largely defeated its rebel adversaries.
But it may not survive the victory: It now faces a compound crisis involving a shortage of dollars in neighboring Lebanon where Syrians must do their banking, chronic corruption and mismanagement, the economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic and waves of sanctions that have snarled any investment in the country – all enemies Assad cannot defeat on the battlefield.
"The situation is going from bad to worse. The conflict is concentrated in some areas, but the economic situation is now everywhere. And it's dramatic," Corinne Fleischer, the World Food Program's country director in Syria, said in a phone interview Wednesday.
Since September 2019, the Syrian pound's value to the dollar has plunged fivefold; it now stands at 3,000. Prices have gone up 210% compared with last year, Fleischer said, 35% of that in the last month alone.
The World Food Program's food basket – which provides 2,000 calories per day for five people over one month, with no meat or dairy products – cost 4,000 Syrian pounds before 2011. It now costs 80,000 pounds, at the top end of an average monthly salary range in Syria, Fleischer said.