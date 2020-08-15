Taiwan's leader urges more nations to press China on Hong Kong

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called on the international community to speak out against Beijing as her government announced a 10% increase in defense spending to help offset China's increasing military advantage.
"Our 23 million people have the right to determine our own futures, which is the antithesis of the approach Beijing has taken," Tsai told an online event hosted by the Washington-based Hudson Institute. She praised the U.S. and the U.K. for criticizing China's actions in the former British colony of Hong Kong, while calling on more nations to do so.
Tsai's remarks on Wednesday come days after U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar traveled to the island, the most senior visit by an American official in more than four decades. During the visit, Azar described Taiwan as "an inspiration to the region and the world" and stressed its "shared democratic values" with the U.S.
Tensions over Taiwan – long one of the most sensitive topics between the U.S. and China – have flared as the world's two largest economies clash over issues from Hong Kong to 5G technology. As Tsai spoke, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo was in Prague blasting the Communist Party's "campaigns of coercion and control," although he reaffirmed the U.S.'s commitment to the "one China" policy.
On Wednesday, Tsai repeatedly played to Trump administration talking points on the need for "like-minded" democracies to stand together to protect a "free and open Indo-Pacific." In Taipei, Tsai's cabinet later proposed a budget that would boost total defense spending to $15.4 billion in the year starting in January, compared with NT$409.4 billion in the current year.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry mocked the budget increase by Taiwan, which Beijing views as part of its territory. "No matter how much it spends – you know Taiwan is a small place – its attempt to confront the mainland is like an ant trying to shake a tree," ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing Thursday, an expression China has previously used against Pompeo.