MARAWARA, Afghanistan — In talks in Doha and in Kabul, the Taliban's leaders have struck a conciliatory tone: Issues of human rights, democracy and power sharing are open for discussion, they said, and will be worked out during peace talks with the Afghan government.
But here, in one of the militant group's long-held districts in eastern Afghanistan, Taliban commanders and fighters speak not of peace but of toppling the Afghan government in Kabul. They boast of a hard-fought "military victory" over American forces in the country.
"We will only accept 100% of power in Afghanistan," said Yaser, a 26-year-old Taliban fighter from the Marawara district whose comments were echoed by his commander and others in the area. Yaser, like many Afghans, goes by a single name.
The competing visions of a postwar Afghanistan within the Taliban's ranks reveal the difficult task facing the group's leaders as they seek to rally support for an agreement with the government in Kabul ahead of long-awaited formal talks. Many fear that even with a peace deal, a fractured Taliban could lead Afghanistan back to a period of perpetual violence.
It's difficult to discern how widespread the views expressed by these Taliban fighters are in other parts of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan because access to those areas is severely restricted. Washington Post reporters traveled into the Taliban district in eastern Afghanistan with the permission of the militant group this month. Taliban fighters escorted Post journalists in the district to interview civilians and visit a school and a clinic.
Throughout the trip, Taliban fighters and supporters emphasized the importance of continuing the fight against the Afghan government to assume full control of the country. But even in the relatively small district of Marawara, which has largely been under Taliban control for more than nine years, the group had little to show in the way of governance.
Key services such as education and health care in Marawara are funded by the Afghan government even though the district lies beyond government control.
The Marawara district, in Konar province, is wedged between the government-held town of Asadabad and the border with Pakistan. It is entirely rural and deeply impoverished. Most young men here seek work as day laborers in nearby government-held towns and cities, and the families who stay in Marawara subsist by farming small plots of land and raising livestock.
SUBHED:
Gathering of fighters
Along the side of the district's main road – a dirt and rubble track running along a steep mountain – a cluster of Taliban fighters in mismatched fatigues gathered to pose with automatic weapons and white flags. They chanted "death to the American slaves," referring to the Afghan government, and "death to Ashraf Ghani," the Afghan president.
As the United States draws down its forces, the fighters said it is only a matter of time before they take full control of the country. One of the district's commanders described the signing of the peace deal in February as the fulfillment of "a dream" to defeat "the infidels."
Yaser, the fighter, stood among the group, clutching a modern American M4 rifle outfitted with a thermal scope. He said he captured the weapon during an attack on an American base in Kandahar or Helmand. The U.S. military command in Kabul and the Afghan military did not respond to questions about weapons taken by militants from coalition bases.
The group's "military victory" over U.S. forces, Yaser said, was just one reason the Taliban deserved to control the country.
"It's unacceptable to divide power," he said, "and it's not possible to have a divided Islamic government." He said that if Taliban leadership in Qatar agrees to share power, he and his men will break from the movement and take up arms independently.