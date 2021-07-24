The four decades that still define our world

HISTORIAN: Popular historian and podcaster Patrick Wyman arrives upon a somewhat novel frame in his newly published book “The Verge: Reformation, Renaissance, and Forty Years that Shook the World.” He pinpoints as a turning point the decades between 1490 to 1530, a period bookended by the explorations of Christopher Columbus and the sacking of Rome by mercenaries in the employ of the Holy Roman Emperor. It's on hard copy, ebook, and audiobook. Courtesy Patrick Wyman's Facebook page