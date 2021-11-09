Thousands demonstrate in Ethiopia against rebels, interference

ADDIS ABABA: People shout slogans as a ceremony is held to support the Ethiopian military troops battling against the Tigray People's Liberation Front in the Amhara region, on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The country's prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as his government's conflict with Tigrayan forces expanded beyond that group's home region in the north. Getty Images